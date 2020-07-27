Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW Dynamite briefly seeing more than a million viewers

* Matt Hardy teasing Matthew Hardy for Dynamite

* Warhorse getting a TNT title match against Cody

* Vince McMahon reportedly looking to create new stars

* Big E getting a singles push on Smackdown

* The latest on scrapped Nation of Domination plans

* Lio Rush's last match against Joey Janela

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with ROH's Kenny King. Featuring King discussing:

* The ROH race roundtables

* Evolution of the Black Lives Matter movement

* Pro wrestling helping to heal the divide

* Having "the talk" with his children

* Winning the Honor Rumble at the ROH-NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at a hypothetical Friday Night War between WWE and AEW

