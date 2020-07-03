Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* NXT Great American Bash beating AEW Fyter Fest in overall viewership

* WWE being upset over Taz's "sloppy shop" line

* A huge NXT spoiler

* Fyter Fest's coronavirus protocol for fans

* WWE purchasing EVOLVE

Nick's interview with Conrad Thompson. Featuring Conrad discussing:

* How he's handling the pandemic

* Charlotte possibly taking time away from WWE

* WWE using Ric Flair during the pandemic

* Starrcast's inclusion in WWE's "The Last Ride" series

* Scrapped plans for an Undertaker stage show

* Bruce Prichard's new WWE role

* Arn Anderson and Cody teasing a new Four Horsemen

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which pro wrestler you think is the most "over" in North America

