Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Kevin Owens confronting Vince McMahon over WWE's mask policy

* Shayna Baszler's RAW return

* Bianca Belair's RAW return

* Kairi Sane saying she's ready for Asuka

* Bayley and Sasha Banks calling out Trish Stratus and Lita

* Sunny's most recent arrest

Nick's interview with AEW's FTR. Featuring FTR discussing:

* Their AEW Fight For The Fallen match against The Lucha Bros.

* Their "handshake agreement" with AEW

* Working with Arn Anderson in AEW and WWE

* A comment Cody Rhodes made about them that crossed a line

* The Black Lives Matter movement

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing possible women's dream matches at WWE SummerSlam

