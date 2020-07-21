Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Ric Flair's wife testing positive for COVID-19

* Major last minute changes to WWE RAW

* Vince McMahon's involvement in the "Eye For An Eye" match

* The latest on Kairi Sane's WWE departure

* Mustafa Ali's RAW return

* William Regal teasing a big NXT announcement

Nick's interview with 94.3 The Shark's Brian Orlando. Featuring Orlando discussing his recently released "Choose Song" music video and Ashley Massaro's involvement.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think the viewership will be like for last night's RAW

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.