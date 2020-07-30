Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Dexter Lumis defeating Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher

* Warhorse's match against Cody

* Matt Cardona's AEW debut

* Ariane Andrew's AEW debut

* Excalibur's AEW Dynamite absence

* Rusev saying he is done with wrestling

* WWE trying to do SummerSlam in the northeast

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview MLW's Gino Medina. Featuring Gino discussing:

* Joining The Dynasty following MJF's departure from MLW to AEW

* Being compared to Eddie Guerrero

* Wrestling as a mini in Mexico at the age of six

* Training with Booker T

* Trying out for WWE at the age of 21

* Deciding to sign with MLW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

