Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* More WWE talent and employees testing positive for COVID-19

* Heath Slater's RAW appearance

* Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins' upcoming "Eye For An Eye Match"

* Backstage news on scrapped plans for Charlotte

* Liv Morgan's cryptic tweet

* Tony Khan's response to CM Punk and Cody tweets

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Al Snow

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing the new WWE United States Championship design

