Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's plans for Randy Orton's next feud

* USA ordering limited interruptions for NXT Great American Bash

* NXT winning and losing to AEW

* Tony Khan's tweets about ratings

* Backstage news on AEW using the FTW Championship

* The latest on WWE's "Eye For An Eye" match

* Rey Mysterio's negotiations for a new WWE contract

* AJ Styles calling Paul Heyman a "boldface liar"

Nick's interview with MLW's Calvin Tankman. Featuring Calvin discussing:

* His background as a semi-pro football player

* Being the biggest man in his pro wrestling classes

* Getting signed by MLW

* Accepted indie bookings during the pandemic

* Possibly taking an MMA fight in the future

* MLW "pushing the envelope" when it comes to diversity

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing what you think of the upcoming "Eye For An Eye" match

