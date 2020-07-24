Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Adam Cole getting heated with Pat McAfee

* AEW beating NXT by a wide margin

* Darby Allin reportedly receiving a concussion on AEW Dynamite

* Backstage news on AEW's "The Deadly Draw" tournament

* FTR vs Road Dogg

* WWE moving SummerSlam's location

* The latest on WWE's plans for Randy Orton

* MVP's comments on his WWE future

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with Rob Terry

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing a potential WWE NXT "Takeover XXX" between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole

