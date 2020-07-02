Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Sting teasing a "last" ride

* AEW delaying Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage

* Kane voting against a mask ordinance in Knox County

* Brian Pillman Jr at AEW Fyter Fest

* AEW presenting a Puppy Battle Royal

* WWE's response to recent Saudi Arabia allegations

Nick's interview with former Impact commentator Todd Keneley. Including Keneley discussing:

* The United Wrestling Network

* The history of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood

* Joey Ryan being outed via the #SpeakingOut movement

* His time in Impact Wrestling

* Working on Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at last night's AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash

