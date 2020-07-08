Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tony Khan teasing a huge AEW announcement

* Chris Jericho ribbing WWE over their "Eye For An Eye Match"

* A funny Kota Ibushi - Vince McMahon story making the rounds

* Backstage news on WWE trying to re-sign Kairi Sane

* Edge's comments about which WWE Superstars he'd like to wrestle

* Kelly Klein's accusations towards Jay Lethal and ROH

Nick's interview with MLW's Alicia Atout. Featuring Alicia discussing:

* How the pandemic has affected her life

* The #SpeakingOut movement

* Why she signed with MLW

* The backstage culture of MLW

* Getting to have some creative input in MLW

* Possibly working as a manager in MLW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing what you think Taz's big announcement will be tonight on AEW Fyter Fest

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.