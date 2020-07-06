Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE moving SummerSlam to the Performance Center

* Vince McMahon reportedly pulling Shayna Baszler from WWE TV

* Backstage news on Kairi Sane's WWE future

* Exclusive updates on the Wyatt Swamp Match

* Rey Mysterio reportedly working without a WWE contract

* A former WWE Superstar reportedly returning to RAW tonight

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Hugo Savinovich. Featuring Hugo discussing:

* WWE's lawyer trying to discredit his claims about what happened in Saudi Arabia

* His sources for his side of the story

* Why he thinks WWE is trying to obscure the truth

* What he thinks should happen next regarding the WWE - Saudi situation

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which pro wrestling promotion you think Bully Ray should perform for next

