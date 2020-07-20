Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE Extreme Rules

* Backstage news on Randy Orton vs Big Show on RAW

* #NaomiDeservesBetter

* Brian Cage teasing a split from Taz

* Exclusive news on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's Impact deals

* Joey Ryan's video denying recent allegations

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Jimmy discussing:

* If WWE Extreme Rules was WWE's worst PPV ever

* The controversial finish to the Sasha Banks vs Asuka match

* Apollo Crews not appearing at WWE Extreme Rules

* The "Eye For An Eye" match

* Drew McIntyre's win over Dolph Ziggler

* The "Wyatt Swamp Fight"

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at if the "Wyatt Swamp Fight" delivered at WWE Extreme Rules

