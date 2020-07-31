Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's Q2 Financial Report

* Independent wrestling coming to the WWE Network

* WWE reportedly airing a PPV a week after SummerSlam

* WWE delaying their Royal Rumble announcement

* AEW and NXT viewership for this week

* More on Excalibur's AEW Dynamite absence

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa. Featuring Konuwa discussing:

* Mainstream scrutiny on Vince McMahon's WWE leadership

* Who Wall Street would accept taking over for Vince McMahon

* USA possibly cancelling NXT

* The value of the WWE Network

* Pat McAfee - Adam Cole

* AEW leaning into politics

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which independent promotions' archives you would like to see on the WWE Network

