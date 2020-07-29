Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW seeing a historically low third hour of viewership

* WWE reportedly planning to bring Steve Austin back to WWE TV

* Aleister Black possibly being written off WWE TV

* The latest on Rey Mysterio's WWE contract

* WWE "fining" Nia Jax

* Mick Foley being critical of Mustafa Ali's WWE RAW loss

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE Superstar you would like to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin have a match with

