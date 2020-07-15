Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW viewership hits new historic low

* WWE content airing on NBCUniversal's new Peacock streaming service

* Backstage news on plans for Kevin Owens

* Liv Morgan's absence from RAW

* More on Charlotte's time off

* QT Marshall testing positive for COVID-19

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with AEW's Rebel

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing how you would turn around WWE RAW's viewership numbers

