Second City's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* RAW seeing historically low 18-49 viewership

* WWE reportedly scrapping plans for a New Nation Of Domination

* Shelton Benjamin's historic WWE 24/7 Championship win

* Booker T's critical comments on #NaomiDeservesBetter

* Backstage news on The Street Profits' plans for SummerSlam

* Rusev looking jacked

* Undertaker joining TikTok

Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman's interview with Doc Gallows. Featuring Gallows discussing:

* Talkn'ShopAMania's "Boneryard Match"

* Their deal with NJPW

* EVIL as the new leader of Bullet Club

* Whether he and Karl Anderson talked with AEW following WWE releases

* Enzo's involvement in Talkn'ShopAMania

* Working with CM Punk as part of the Straight Edge Society

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who could be the "top independent wrestler" challenging Cody for the TNT Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite

