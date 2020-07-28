Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Vince McMahon reportedly wanting to do something "wacky" for SummerSlam

* SummerSlam possibly being on a boat

* Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

* Sasha Banks winning the WWE RAW Women's Championship

* WWE confirming Kairi Sane's departure

* Nia Jax's RAW return

* Triple H inviting Pat McAfee to NXT

Nick's interview with MLW's "Filthy" Tom Lawlor. Featuring Lawlor discussing:

* His recent NJPW debut

* How the pandemic has changed pro wrestling

* The recent Pat McAfee - Adam Cole incident

* Wrestling Rocky Romero

* Low Ki's recent controversial comments about mask use

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who the top babyface on WWE RAW is

