Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE SummerSlam plans being "torn up"

* The latest WWE Extreme Rules matches

* Charlotte explaining her time off from WWE

* Braun Strowman challenging Drew McIntyre

* Charlize Theron teasing a WWE match

* Backstage news on Kenny Omega's AEW booking

* EVIL winning the IWGP World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

* Exclusive news on "Talk 'N Shop A Mania"

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with Faye Jackson. Featuring Jackson discussing:

* Her scrapped "Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal"

* Black Wrestlers Matter

* How she's dealt with racism in pro wrestling

* Her frustrations at ROH as part of Women of Honor

* Her "cousin Tasha" sitting front row at AEW Fyter Fest

* Sonny Kiss' upcoming TNT title match against Cody

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you think should face Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.