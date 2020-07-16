Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The latest on WWE's WrestleMania 37 location plans

* Taz throwing in the towel for Brian Cage

* Vickie Guerrero as Nyla Rose's new manager

* Tony Schiavone's AEW commentary absence

* Scarlett sending a message to Keith Lee

* Teagan Nox coming out as a lesbian

* Raven saying Billy Corgan is shutting down the NWA

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with AJ Gray

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night, WWE NXT or AEW Fight For The Fallen

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.