- The WWE Performance Center just released this video of Leon Ruff, the former EVOLVE wrestler who was just signed to work the WWE NXT brand. The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of Ruff with his girlfriend, NXT referee Aja Smith.

Ruff has appeared on NXT, 205 Live, Main Event, RAW and SmackDown this year as an enhancement talent. Word now is that he has signed as a member of the NXT roster. It was believed that WWE was going to sign at least a few EVOLVE wrestlers after their recent purchase of the EVOLVE company, and Ruff is the first of those acquisitions.

- As noted, Money In the Bank briefcase holder Otis and Mandy Rose will be returning to WWE SmackDown on this week's episode. WWE announced the following teaser for their return, noting that the love story will continue:

Otis and Mandy Rose's love story continues on SmackDown The Summer of Love comes to SmackDown as Otis and Mandy Rose get set to rekindle their romance. Fresh off their historic Bumpy win for "Best Social Reaction of the Year," The Workin' Man Superstar and his lovely peach will be on hand, as the love story continues on the blue brand. What new memories will SmackDown's favorite couple create this week? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the latest in the blue brand's love story.

- NXT Tag Team Champion Marcel Barthel took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a warning to Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, ahead of next week's title match. Barthel said he and Fabian Aichner of Imperium won't give in this time, also commenting on how they stood tall after the 4-on-2 beatdown by The Undisputed Era on last night's show.

"Not the first time we we're outnumbered. Still stood tall in the end. We won't give in this time either #IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred," Barthel wrote.

You can click here for the earlier comments by Adam Cole, leader of The Undisputed Era, and NXT UK Champion WALTER, leader of Imperium. Below is Barthel's tweet to hype next week's title match: