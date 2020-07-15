WWE has released yet another "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules" poster for this Sunday's pay-per-view event.

As seen below, WWE has continued with the "Horror Show" theme of things and released a "Wyatt Swamp Fight" version of the Extreme Rules 2020 poster. The background is bright red and Wyatt can be seen in the center smiling as he holds up his lantern. The "Wyatt Swamp Fight" will see Braun Strowman face off against Bray Wyatt in a non-title, cinematic match.

This is now the fifth poster WWE has released for "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules". Previous posters featuring Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio have already been released and can be seen below.

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday, July 19, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Certain cinematic matches like the "Wyatt Swamp Fight" will likely be filmed in other locations, similar to how the Boneyard Match was filmed at WrestleMania 36.

You can view the various Extreme Rules posters below:

