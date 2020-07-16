WWE has released yet another "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules" poster for this Sunday's pay-per-view event.

As seen below, the most recent Extreme Rules poster features Sasha Banks in front of an acid green background image of a zoomed in Asuka. They wrote alongside the poster, "Is Sasha Banks truly ready for WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules this Sunday?" As noted, the two will compete in a one-on-one match for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship at Sunday's show.

This is now the sixth poster WWE has released for "The Horror Show At Extreme Rules". Previous posters featuring Bray Wyatt, Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre, and Rey Mysterio have already been released and can be seen below.

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday July 19, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Certain cinematic matches like the "Wyatt Swamp Fight" between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt and the "Bar Fight" between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will likely be filmed in other locations, similar to how the Boneyard Match was filmed at WrestleMania 36.

You can see the collection of Extreme Rules posters below:

WWE have revealed another unique poster for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.



Nikki Cross vs Bayley ???? pic.twitter.com/6PgVW9Fmfy — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020

Ahead of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, WWE have been revealing cinematic posters for select matches.



Some of these are pretty good. Really excited to see the inevitable Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt one! pic.twitter.com/eLXAMfAv7B — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 14, 2020