As previously reported, WWE today announced the hiring of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer. Salen will be reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon starting on August 3, 2020.

In Salen's offer letter, WWE stated that Salen will receive an annual base salary of $730,000, payable bi-weekly. She is also eligible to earn annual cash incentive awards under the company's management incentive plan. Her annual target incentive award will be 50% of her base salary.

Salen will also receive $500,000 of the company's Class A common stock.

Salen will be replacing Frank A. Riddick III, who had been filling the position of interim Chief Financial Officer since January 30th 2020 while the company searched for a permanent CFO following the departures of Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. The company is also planning to appoint a permanent Chief Revenue Officer.

Riddick will continue to serve on the Company's board of directors.