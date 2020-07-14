As noted before, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be guests for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning.
WWE's The Bump announced this evening more guests for their two-hour special, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Naomi, and Charlotte Flair.
Tomorrow's episode will be celebrating five years of the Women's Revolution.
The Bump airs every Wednesday on WWE Network at 10 a.m. ET. The show also airs on on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
