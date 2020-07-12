Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi won the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi at today's NJPW Dominion. Taichi finished off Tanahashi with kick to the back of the head as Sabre drove him into the mat for the pinfall victory.

This is Sabre Jr. and Taichi's first time winning the titles. Ibushi and Tanahashi previously won them in February.

