As reported earlier, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been ranked #1 on the annual PWI 500 list, which ranks the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world. NXT star Adam Cole, who was ranked #2 on the list, is confident that he will climb to the top spot in 2021.

"#2 huh? Alright...cya soon 2021. #AdamColeBayBay #1," Cole tweeted in response to a segment on Thursday night's AEW Dynamite when Chris Jericho, on commentary, noted that he should have been ranked No. 1 instead of Moxley.

While Jericho was ranked No. 3, current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre came in a spot below, followed by Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, and Cody. Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and AJ Styles rounded off the Top 10. Rollins, who came in at No. 8, was ranked No. 1 in last year's PWI 500.

Interestingly, Cole, the longest reigning NXT champion, made a significant jump from last year, when he finished at No. 18. Similarly, Moxley jumped 20 spots from last year's list, climbing to the top of the pro wrestling world after defeating Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution in February.

You can view Cole's tweet below: