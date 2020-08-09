- Above, Samoa Joe joined Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown to play Zombies Ate My Neighbors.

- Adam Cole and Pat McAfee will meet at NXT TakeOver: XXX on August 22, but the war of words continue on before that takes place. The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a bunch of clips showing Cole and McAfee going back and forth for years in previous shows. Cole retweeted it and commented about keeping McAfee out of wrestling forever.

Then I'm going to make sure he stays out of pro wrestling forever. You aren't welcome, and you never will be. https://t.co/3SDPH2WUEn — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 8, 2020

- Alexa Bliss turns 29 years old today. WWE sent well wishes to the former Women's Champion who is currently involved in the storyline between WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.