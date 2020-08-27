Tonight's AEW Dynamite was a live episode, featuring a live crowd that filled ten percent of the Daily's Place. Social distancing, wearing of masks, and temperature checks upon entrance were enforced at the venue.

Before tonight's show got going, AEW President Tony Khan came out and spoke with the live audience about acting appropriately for the live show.

Khan asked fans to promise him they would wear their masks as they couldn't show the crowd on TV if they didn't have masks on, and to stay in their respective groups. He also asked the crowd not to swear — including "holy s---" — and to be "hot" because "you guys represent this entire place."

