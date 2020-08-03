Today is the official launch day of AEW's first wave of action figures, called the "Unrivaled Series".

As previously noted, Jazzwares and Cool Wicked Toys joined forces to create the new series of collectibles. AEW stars featured in the set include: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks.

The figures are available at Walmart as well as RingsideCollectibles.com. An interesting feature is that there is an opportunity to find the 1 in 500 "Chase" exclusive, Star Trek inspired Cody and a 1 in 1000 "Chase" Chase Jericho figure.

Upcoming AEW figures scheduled for the second wave include: Pentagon Jr., Fenix, MJF, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page.

You can see images of the figures below: