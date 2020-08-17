The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continued tonight with The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) defeating Big and Lil Swole in the first of two semi-final matches. While Britt Baker yelled at Big Swole with a megaphone, Allie got the pin on Lil Swole for the victory.

Ivelisse and Diamante also beat Tay Conti and Anna Jay (Conti took the pin) to move on to the finals, which take place on this Saturday's edition of AEW Dynamite at 6 pm ET.

This week's Dynamite was preempted by the NBA Playoffs.

