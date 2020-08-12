Next week's AEW Dynamite is on Saturday, August 22 at 6 pm (or immediately after the NBA Playoffs) due to the NBA Playoffs taking place on Wednesday.

In place of Dynamite at its usual time slot, AEW is going to steam part one of last year's AEW All Out PPV on its YouTube channel at 8 pm ET.

It was announced tonight that AEW TNT Champion Cody is scheduled to face Brodie Lee on Saturday night. Also, the finals in the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament will go down. The semis are this Monday at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

Below is the full lineup for next week's show:

* FTR vs. Private Party

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)

* Finals for the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament

* Darby Allin in action

* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes

* Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee (AEW TNT Championship)

