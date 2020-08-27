Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Tag Team Gauntlet Match including FTR, The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares, and Best Friends. Young Bucks first beat The Natural Nightmares, moving on to face Best Friends. In an interesting twist, Page helped Best Friends win their match against the Young Bucks, but he looked almost guilty by his move, commentary noted his eyes looked different, like he was distraught about something.
FTR lastly defeated Best Friends to win the match and receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out on September 5.
Below is the updated PPV card:
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)
* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)
* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. (AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)
