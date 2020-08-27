One half of the current Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions, Alex Shelley, took to his Twitter account last night to extend an offer to a past teammate of his to compete in NXT together. In the tweet, he specifies that he is technically a free agent and able to compete wherever he would like.

"KUSHIDA, I am a free agent bro. Time Splitters challenge to Tyler Breeze and Fandango? In WWE NXT? Let's go!" Shelley wrote.

As noted, the team of "Breezango", Tyler Breeze and Fandango, defeated Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions during last night's episode of NXT. The duo became the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on the "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show this past Saturday night.

Shelley and KUSHIDA have been teaming on and off since 2012, first making appearances in New Japan. Since then, they have successfully captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on 2 separate occasions, and they also won the Super Jr. Tag Tournament in 2012.

The duo were selected to be a part of this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on January 8. Although they lost to The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in the first round of the tournament, fans in attendance and online were thrilled to see the Time Splitters back together.

As noted, Shelley is currently in his second run as Impact Tag Team Champion with partner, Chris Sabin. KUSHIDA's last appearance on WWE NXT was a couple of weeks back when he lost his opportunity to be in the NXT North American Title ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX

You can see the full tweet below: