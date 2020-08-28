Alexa Bliss has been one of the biggest women's stars in WWE for the last several years. Her rise to superstardom has been impressive, but her journey to get there is equally impressive in its own right.

During her recent appearance on The Bella's Podcast, Bliss spoke on a number of topics including her journey getting to WWE and how surprised she was about finding out she was being signed.

"After college, I did body building to gain weight in a healthy way after dealing with some eating disorders," Bliss said. "After I got my pro card, I told my trainer that I wanted to do something different and he told me that WWE was holding some sort of a casting call because he knew I watched growing up. So, I got home, and got on the site, and found the link, and it had these guidelines saying to make a video explaining why you would make a good WWE Superstar.

"So, on the WWE 365 that I did with Trish and Lita, they had found said video, and it is so embarrassing," Bliss said. "I paid a guy $100 to film me in my bikini because it said you had to be in a bikini, talking about why I would be a good WWE Superstar, or Diva at the time. I'm talking about my athletic background and calling myself Baby Swag because that's what my trainer called me at the time. Then I talked about my gymnastics, and I took a bump in a gymnastics gym and it was just really bad, but I thought it was so cool at the time. So, I sent it in and a couple of weeks later, I got a call saying I was going to Los Angeles for a casting call.

"That's when I told my parents I was trying out for WWE," Bliss continued. "Mom said, 'Absolutely not.' She thought I was going to get hurt, but I went anyway. I went in and there's 50 girls and we're all in bathing suits. Hunter, Triple H, is sitting there and I had that star struck moment and I don't think anybody else realized who he was. Nobody prepared me to walk in and meet Triple H. They did tell me to say something to set yourself apart.

"He asked me why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar," Bliss said. "I told him I really wanted to be Tinker Bell at Disney World and I was hoping this would get my foot in the door. He looked up, and I had to tell him immediately that I was joking and went into everything about my family, and growing up a huge fan of WWE, and going on and on about the current storylines. I got a call back later on saying I was chosen to come out for a 30-day in-ring tryout, and I was so excited. I got a call from Kanyon shortly after saying that I would not be going out there, and instead, they were going to sign me outright and told me I would be moving to Tampa in 3 months."

Little Miss Bliss went on to say that Rey Mysterio was her favorite growing up because his groundbreaking lucha style similar to her gymnastics skillset. She also discussed how her whole family would gather around every Monday night to watch wrestling and act out all of the matches.

Nikki and Brie then move the discussion into a more serious tone to get Alexa to open up about her documented battles with anorexia. She shockingly mentions how close she came to losing her life, and how it was only when she got to WWE that she became comfortable with putting weight on in an order to protect herself from injury.

"It wasn't until I started in WWE that I realized body building is a form of eating disorder," Bliss said. "You are monitoring every little thing you eat and every single calorie. You're weighing yourself all the time. It's healthy stuff, but it's an unnatural obsession with food. The reason I started gaining weight is because Sarah, our coach, had told me she understood I wanted to look a certain way. But I needed to gain weight because when you're lean all the time, you're going to get hurt. It's not going to feel good, you're going to get hurt and you won't be able to perform to the best of your ability. So, that's what really got me on the right track."

The Bella twins commended her for fighting through her battle with anorexia and asked her to share some advice for anyone that may be dealing with the same issues.

"I would honestly say never let anyone else determine your self-worth," Bliss said. "A lot of people amount their self-worth to what people think or say about them. It's hard, but you have to put that aside. You can't let someone else tell you if you're beautiful or not because everyone is their own kind of beautiful. As long as you find yourself and can be happy and healthy, that's all that matters."

