Whether you agree with this statement or not, the Bella Twins did play an integral part in the Women's Evolution. Though some may not feel that way, both Brie and Nikki have exceeded the WWE Universe and their competitors' expectations since their arrival in 2008. On this week's special episode of WWE's The Bump, the panel asked both Brie and Nikki what it feels like to be two of the frontrunners of this movement. Both women agreed that what they did was monumental, and at the same time, it gives them goosebumps just thinking about it.

"I can't believe it's been five years," Brie began. "We came in during an amazing time. We saw many women before us wanting change. So many women put in their blood, sweat and tears to make this happen. To be part of the forefront, it gives me goosebumps.

Nikki agreed with her sister's statement. She also added some additional notes on the matter.

"When you put your blood, sweat and tears into something and you see this vision of women wanting equality of change and wanting to see women do better, [then you see it], it gave me fulfillment," Nikki concluded.

The Bella Twins were the first to see the formation and debut of the Four Horsewomen back in 2015. Nikki noted that she was glad that those four women were chosen to represent such a powerful movement in women's wrestling.

"It was electrifying, I'll never forget it," Nikki exclaimed. "For me, that promo that Stephanie cut on us, and me being the Divas Champion, it was hard not to take that [promo] personally. Those types of storylines are incredible, especially when you can bring something personal into it. You could feel Stephanie's passion when she delivered it.

"I knew at that moment that they picked the right set of girls to move this train forward."

Earlier on the show, Stephanie McMahon came on and talked about her match with Brie at SummerSlam in 2014. Both Stephanie and Brie agree that the match was one that they'll never forget. But for Brie, she'll never forget the reaction Stephanie's daughters had after their match.

"You know, that was such an incredible storyline. It was one of those stories that nobody pitched, it just happened" Brie mentioned.

"Just to be in the ring with Stephanie McMahon and to tell a story like that not only did I earn so much, but I wanted to make sure that I didn't disappoint her. To see her daughter's look up at her in awe after our match, it made me feel that everything I did [in that match] was right."

When asked to be part of the main event match at Evolution against Ronda Rousey, Nikki was excited, yet in disbelief. She believes that night, she and Ronda told a passionate story not only in the ring but outside of it.

"I definitely felt like I had something to prove that night," Nikki said. "To main event an all women's pay-per-view, especially against an icon like Ronda Rousey, it's a career-defining moment. Our match was not about what we did in the ring, but the story we told to the world."

Though both women have retired from in-ring competition, they agree that if they were to come out of retirement to wrestle one more time, they would love to face the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

"We would love to go up against Sasha Banks and Bayley," Brie announced. "That would be incredible especially with what they're doing right now. It's brilliant."

Nikki complemented Banks' twitter game and how she's been doing a great job building up future storylines with other teams.

"I like how Sasha is tweeting about being part of the best tag team ever," Nikki added. "Every time they talk I think, 'Wow, they're setting up for such a perfect storyline.'

"What my dream would be, is to have a triple threat tag team match between Sasha and Bayley vs. Brie and I vs. Trish [Stratus] and Lita. Those are the most iconic tag teams - you have both the past and the present there."

You can watch the Bella Twins' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.