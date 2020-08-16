Arn Anderson and Conrad Thompson looked back at the SummerSlam 2010 event on a recent episode of ARN. During this time period, from June 21, 2010 to July 18, 2011, RAW was under the control of an anonymous General Manager. One former WWE writer revealed that Kevin Nash was thought of to be the Anonymous RAW GM.

However, on the July 9, 2012 episode of RAW, it was revealed that Hornswoggle was the Anonymous RAW GM all along. Anderson gave his thoughts on the Anonymous RAW GM angle on his podcast.

"[It was] hokey. Yeah, it was bad," Anderson admitted. "It was bad. You can't have some phantom guy that's got all the authority, that's booking all the matches. It takes that stretch of believability and it goes way, way, way too far. And I think it just did.

"It was cute for a week or two but it still didn't make sense unless you're going to have a reveal, and you never had a reveal. It's just 'blink blink' and that was the GM that nobody knew who it was, making career decisions on people's lives."

