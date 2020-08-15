On last night's SmackDown, Asuka won the Tri-Brand Battle Royal — lastly eliminating Shayna Baszler — to get an opportunity at Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. This comes after Asuka defeated Bayley this past Monday on RAW to get a shot at WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks at the same PPV.

In the video above, Asuka cut a promo in Japanese about possibly obtaining two title matches at SummerSlam. When asked if she was ready for the event, she responded, "I'm ready for SummerSlam!"

Since her big victory, Asuka also commented about becoming a double champion in WWE.

"Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue. Next, I have to get WWE red and blue," Asuka wrote on Twitter.

"Would you choose a double burger or a double champion? I choose both. Because I'm greedy! [smiley emoji]," Asuka later wrote.

If the "Empress of Tomorrow" were to win both titles, this would be her second run with each one.

Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue.

Next, I have to get WWE red and blue. pic.twitter.com/CkoLI7ZdU1 — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) August 15, 2020