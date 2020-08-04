Austin Theory, who was last seen on Monday Night Raw as one of Seth Rollins' disciplines, has reportedly been suspended by WWE, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

With Theory off WWE television for nearly two months, there was speculation that the 23-year-old star had tested positive for COVID-19. However, Meltzer tweeted Monday night that WWE had suspended Theory and did not make an announcement on the suspension.

While replying to a fan asking Theory's whereabouts, Meltzer wrote, "Unannounced suspension of sorts."

Meltzer did not provide any details as to the reason for the suspension.

Earlier this year, several reports noted that Theory was in line for a big push on the main roster. After debuting on Raw as a member of Zelina Vega's stable, Theory defected to Rollins' stable and became one of the Monday Night Messiah's disciples.

As reported earlier, Theory was surprised to receive a quick call-up from NXT to Raw, and then to WrestleMania 36, where he competed in a Raw Tag Team Championship match.

Theory has not wrestled a match since the WWE Main Event taping on June 17th. He was last seen on Monday Night Raw on June 8th when he teamed up with Murphy to face Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.

