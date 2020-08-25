Cody dropped the AEW TNT Championship to Brodie Lee on this past Saturday's AEW Dynamite in a near squash match against the new champ.

Post-match, Cody and the rest of The Nightmare Family were taken down by the Dark Order. Lee continued to beat up Cody after he was being stretched to the back, smashing him over the head with a bag filled with pieces of the previous, incomplete TNT Title.

AEW announced yesterday there would be an update on Cody's condition on this week's show. Dynamite is being preempted by the NBA Playoffs yet again and will air on Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm ET.

It's expected Cody will be off TV for an extended period of time to sell the vicious attack, according to PWInsider.

The report also noted STARZ Heels series is going into production in Georgia and Stephen Amell has asked Cody to be involved with the show. The timing of Cody doing a side-project looks to match up with why he'll be off AEW TV for a bit.

Below is the lineup for this week's Dynamite:

* Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match featuring Best Friends, FTR, Young Bucks, and The Natural Nightmares (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All Out)

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Tables Match)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing

* Update on Cody's condition

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee to celebrate his title win