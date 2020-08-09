- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WWE SmackDown Women's and Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley. On this Monday's RAW, Bayley is set to face Asuka, if Asuka can defeat her, she'll get a shot at Sasha Banks' WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 23.

- As noted, WWE is partnering with Wargaming and World of Tanks Console to promote SummerSlam. The season pass (currently running through September 21) featured WWE-inspired tanks, collectible crews, garages, and more. In the video below, Kofi Kingston and Big E (with Xavier Woods cropped in) stood on a tank with the World of Tanks / SummerSlam promotion on the side. The music in the background is "No Limit Soldiers II" by No Limit Soldiers (Master P, C-Murder, Fiend, Magic, Mia X, Silkk, and Mystikal).

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sheamus, Carmella, and Lana.