On last week's Talking Smack, Big E spoke of the criticisms about him needing to be more serious, if he wanted to have a successful singles run. Big E felt like he's gotten to where he is today by being himself, and changing that now wouldn't make any sense.

On this week's Talking Smack, Big E returned and spoke about how The New Day was told back when they first started, their ideas weren't going to work, and yet, they became a smash success for the WWE in the years that followed.

"These were the same conversations we were having when we were starting as a trio," Big E began. "When people said, 'No, the way you're behaving now, as a faction, does not work. It will not work.' And we proved people wrong. We proved that we could forge our own path. I'm letting you know, I understand where you're coming from. I understand that this has always been the formula in wrestling. This has always been the formula in WWE. Now, when it's your time to step up, you have to be serious. You have to get rid of the shorts. I understand that.

"We've been able to forge a path on our own, to me, that is unique. So many people buried us to our faces. So many people buried us behind our backs in 2014, and said 'This will not work! It's going to fail. You're going to be gone. This will not work!' We were told that time and time again, but we did it on our own. I'm so proud of that, we stepped out on our own, that we did what we felt right to us. That we trusted our gut. We trusted our intuition, we said, Kofi, Woods, E, we're gonna do us because we believe in us as a trio."

Big E continued that the way New Day was initially presented, a gospel themed group, he shouldn't even be in WWE today.

"We made something beautiful when we never should have made it," Big E recalled. "In 2014, the way we were received, we never should have gotten off the ground. I shouldn't even be here! I shouldn't even have a job, but we trusted in each other and said above all else, when we hear outside noise — forget all that."

The New Day member then turned it back to his current run, mentioning that after being in WWE for 11 years he knows when it's time to goof around and when it's not.

"I want to trust my instincts and intuition, I've been in this company for 11 years," Big E said. "And if I don't understand, right now, what feels right. If I don't understand what feels appropriate for me. I don't deserve to be here. If I can't trust my intuition and my gut, I don't deserve to be here. I'm not saying I'm going to clown around, week in and week out. I'm not telling you that. Trust me, I have a barometer in myself. Trust me that I know when to steer the ship left or right, I know when to get serious."

In reference to his appearance, Renee Young commented, "Guys, @WWEBigE is the present and the future. Listen to this man. If you've not seen him on Talking Smack this week — do yourselves a favor and give it a watch / listen. Thanks for having these conversations."

At tomorrow's WWE Payback, Big E is set to face Sheamus. You can hear his comments in the clips below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.