Talking Smack returned to the WWE Network today with hosts Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods. During the show it was announced WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt is now a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The two met in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at last month's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules where "The Fiend" made his return at the very end.

A lot happened at last night's SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown with Wyatt facing off with Vince McMahon, RETRIBUTION attacking Strowman, and Strowman going after Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. The two then battled around the backstage area, which is likely how WWE decided to add the new stipulation.

There's also been speculation of a significant angle involving Alexa Bliss, Wyatt, and Strowman at tomorrow's PPV.

The SummerSlam Kickoff gets going tomorrow at 5:00 pm ET with the main card starting at 7 pm ET. Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

This match will be Asuka's first title shot of the night.

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside.

No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Street Fight

Seth Rollins with Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio with Rey Mysterio