- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks' biggest victories. This comes after Banks defeated Asuka on this past Monday's RAW to become RAW Women's Champion.

- Bray Wyatt tweeted out, "Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past." The words were made popular in George Orwell's novel, 1984, and were also in Rage Against the Machine's song, "Testify." In the responses, fans tried to figure out what Wyatt was watching that made him think to tweet that out.

"I've been watching the news. Terrible mistake," Wyatt responded.

As noted, "The Fiend" attacked Alexa Bliss on this past Friday's SmackDown.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Otiz, Mandy Rose, and Zelina Vega.