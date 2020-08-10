On a recent episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard took questions from fans in a "Ask Bruce Anything" episode. It was reported that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Cardinale's RedBird Capital purchased the XFL with a judge recently allowing the purchase to happen after a motion was filed to stop the purchase. On Something to Wrestle, Prichard gave his thoughts on The Rock purchasing the XFL.

"Happy as s--t for him," Prichard expressed. "If you watch Ballers, it really is [a real-life episode] and it's a real Dwayne Johnson goal. Speaking of hard work, I've never seen anybody other than Vince that works as hard as him, and he is constantly driven, has goals, busts his ass and doesn't get anything for free.

"So, I'm happy for him. I'm happy that it's staying alive, and I'm happy that someone that I know has a hand in molding it and being a part of it. So, Rock has a love for football. [He] always has, and for him to achieve that, I think that's cool as s--t."

Shane McMahon returned to RAW last week to introduce RAW Underground. However, a fan asked Prichard why Shane has never owned his own wrestling company.

"I think that Shane was looking to get away for a time and I don't know exactly why, but that was something for Shane," Prichard said. "He probably wanted to get away from the business, and I don't think that he'll ever do that."

An iconic segment involving Vince McMahon was the Million Dollar Give Away. The idea was a telethon-type show where people would call in, and Vince would give away his money. Prichard confirms that Vince did indeed give away his own money and ultimately lost the dollars from that segment.

"100% [that was legitimate]," Prichard stated. "The company's a public company. [We] couldn't give away company money to do something like that, so it was his own money."

The Monday Night War saw many wrestlers jump ship from WCW to WWE and vice versa. When asked if there was anyone from WCW that Vince wanted badly, Prichard said there wasn't. However, he names Big Show and Chris Jericho as names that were "intriguing" to them.

"I don't think that there was anybody from WCW that we wanted," Prichard revealed. "'Oh My God! We got to have them!' The Giant [Big Show] was intriguing. We got The Giant; besides that, you know, Jericho was intriguing. Jericho came over, but there wasn't anybody [where we said], 'Boy, I wish I had him.'"

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.