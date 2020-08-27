On tonight's AEW Dynamite, a 21-man Casino Battle Royale was announced for AEW All Out on September 5.

Darby Allin, Lance Archer, FTW Champion Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr. have already been added to the match so far. The other entrants will be announced over the next week. The winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)

* Casino Battle Royale (Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., TBA)

