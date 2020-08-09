Chris Jericho is back on tour this week with his band Fozzy, performing in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa. On last night's Saturday Night Special, Jericho spoke about how and why the band resumed playing, despite the COVID-19 pandemic (h/t Heel By Nature for transcription).

"We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our 'Save the World Tour,' which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November," Jericho said. "Four shows remained in August, and I was like 'How?' The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota. ... The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1,000 in both states, I think Florida had 9,000 today alone."

In terms of active cases, North Dakota and South Dakota each have about 1,000. Jericho continued that measures were taken to lower the risks, by having outdoor venues or at half capacity.

"The venues are either outside, or they are half capacity," Jericho stated. "We are sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity, last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, the temperature checks. We stay on the bus all day, the Fozzy crew and camp have been tested."

In the photo below, it didn't look like many concertgoers wore masks, which caused fans online to criticize Jericho for having the shows. The group is also scheduled to play today at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally (August 7-16) where masks are not required, and over that 10-day period, 250,000 people are expected to attend. Reports of the event have said it looks like a typical big rally in pre-pandemic times.

As noted, Jericho is scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in their rematch on this Wednesday's Dynamite.