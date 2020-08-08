AEW announced today an added stipulation for Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy's upcoming match on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Both the Inner Circle and Best Friends have been banned from ringside to help keep this a one-on-one encounter between the two AEW stars. This is in addition to the $7,000 obligation stipulation, which stems from Cassidy destroying Jericho's white jacket when Cassidy soaked the Inner Circle with orange juice.

Jericho previously defeated Cassidy via pinfall at last month's Fyter Fest.

Below is the updated lineup for next week's Dynamite:

* Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy ($7,000 Obligation Match - Both Inner Circle and Best Friends are banned from ringside)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Young Bucks

* Appearances by Rock 'N Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson for Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR