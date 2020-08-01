In the above video, Chris Jericho revealed on his Saturday Night Special that former NXT star Taynara Conti will be part of the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament.

Chris Jericho revealed Taynara Conti and Anna Jay will be facing Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew in the tournament. The match has already been taped too, according to Jericho.

"The women's tag team tournament, I think you guys are really going to like it, we're giving a lot of different people a chance," Jericho said. "I was really surprised, there was a match Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay."

The former AEW Champion also praised the match and said that all four girls just kicked ass. Jericho said it was way better than he expected.

"Taynara, I'm not sure how many matches she just had, I know she was with NXT, and Ariane, we haven't seen her in a few years now, Anna Jay's super green, even Nyla's fairly green, so I didn't know what to expect," explained Jericho. "I watched this match, and all four girls just kicked ass! It was really good, it was way better than I expected. I'm not saying that in a mean way either, they really impressed me, all of them!"

As noted a few weeks ago, there will be 8 teams that will be competing to win the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw. The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) were the first team to be announced.

