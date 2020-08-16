During Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special #19, he revealed that a former NXT wrestler was the one who leaked Eric Bischoff's AEW appearance on Reddit.

While Jericho didn't reveal who the "NXT reject" was that spoiled Bischoff's appearance, he did mention that the person is never allowed back in All Elite Wrestling.

"Social media is a different ball of wax," Jericho said. "Though, I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching. For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He'll never f--king be back in AEW. NXT reject was a spy, so print that."

Chris Jericho went on to explain that while the news was revealed before the episode aired on TNT, some fans were still super surprised.

"I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don't worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they'll watch if they weren't going to," he explained. "The people that don't know, will still be surprised. That's exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great."

Eric Bischoff was on the August 5 Dynamite edition to moderate the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.

The full Saturday Night Special #19 is available to watch above.

