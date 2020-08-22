Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will meet in the first-ever Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out on September 5.

Jericho interrupted Cassidy's in-ring interview on tonight's Dynamite and felt like since they each had a win against each other they had to have a rubber match.

To take it to the next level, Jericho offered up a Mimosa Mayhem Match where 80 gallons of orange juice and 500 cases of bubbly will be put in a tank outside the ring. The winner of the match is either via pinfall, submission, or being thrown into the tank.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF (AEW World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem Match)